Vijayawada: BJP asserts its opposition to 3 capitals

Vijayawada: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the party opposes the three capitals for Andhra Pradesh and blamed that the regional parties for the present situation on state capital. He said the BJP supports Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Veerraju addressed the state party office-bearers meeting at the party state office here on Thursday.

He said the Central government has sanctioned funds in the 2022-23 Budget for construction of the Amaravati capital. "The Union government is sanctioning grants for the development of Andhra Pradesh and said and alleged that the YSRCP and the TDP are always trying to blame the BJP on various issues.

He said that the Union government is taking special interest in Andhra Pradesh and allocating funds for its development. He recalled during the TDP rule the BJP had sanctioned Rs 30,000 crore under the MNREGS scheme. He alleged the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has no intention to develop the rural areas and the state government is diverting the funds sanctioned for the development of the state.

The BJP state chief said that the BJP government at the Centre is ready to sanction funds for the railway projects in Andhra Pradesh but the state government is not taking initiative for land acquisition and allocation of funds under its share.

He also criticised the YSRCP government for not taking measures to check the escalating prices of cement, sand and steel in the state which are still dragging down construction activity affecting development and livelihoods of lakhs of people.

Member of Parliament Y Sujana Chowdary in his speech appealed to the cadres to work hard to strengthen the party.

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, national leader Sunil Deodhar, former state president Kanna Lakshminarayana and other leaders attended the office-bearers meeting.