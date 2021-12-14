Vijayawada: Centre sanctions over 2 lakh houses to Krishna district

Vijayawada: The Central government has sand sanctioned over 2 lakh houses to Kishrna district, informed Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Friday. According to him, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned a total 20,40,541 houses in Andhra Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore informed the Rajya Sabha while replying to a question raised by MP Parimal Nathwani.

The Minister said that the highest number of 2,40,402 houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U in Krishna district followed by 2,13,854 houses in Chittoor district and 2,00,987 in West Godavari district.

Parimal Nathwani wanted to know about the demand of houses received by PMAY-U from Andhra Pradesh and the details of the total houses sanctioned.