Vijayawada: Chandrababu Naidu will loot the State if given another chance, warns Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada : Chandrababu Naidu is in a desperate mood knowing fully well that the TDP will face defeat in the coming elections and is making hectic efforts to forge an electoral alliance with all the parties including Jana Sena and BJP, YSRCP general secretary and State government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said here on Friday.

The TDP chief is also having indirect understanding with the Congress party, he alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office here, Sajjala said that the YSRCP is not worried over Naidu’s efforts to have an electoral alliance with the BJP as it has over 50 per cent vote share in the State. Sajjala said the YSRCP enjoys people’s support as it has been implementing several welfare schemes for the past four-and-a-half years.

He criticised TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for making false promises to people to come to power. “If Naidu is given another chance, he will loot the entire State,” Sajjala alleged. The YSRCP general secretary said that the TDP is on a ventilator and the party chief was making desperate efforts to save his party.

Referring to Naidu’s efforts for have an alliance up with BJP, Sajjala said as the TDP chief cannot win the elections alone, he is trying to have direct poll tie-up with BJP and indirect tie-up with the Congress.

He alleged that PCC State president Sharmila was acting as per the directions of Chandrababu Naidu and targeting Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Describing the TDP chief as a scamster, Sajjala alleged that Naidu is a master of scams and had indulged in several scams since 2003. He alleged that Naidu had indulged in a land scam worth Rs 800 crore in the undivided State of AP in 2004 and another land scam in the name of Amaravati capital development during his tenure as the Chief Minister between 2014 and 2019.