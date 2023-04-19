Vijayawada: Civic chief Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar orders staff to collect 100% garbage

Vijayawada (NTR district): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar directed the sanitation staff to collect 100 per cent garbage and waste material from all the houses in the city. The Commissioner visited the Treasury Employees' Colony in 12th division and Currency Nagar in 14th division of the city and observed the maintenance of sanitation on internal roads on Tuesday. After completion of the cleaning of the roads, sanitation staff should collect garbage, he directed.

During his visit, the Commissioner verified the sanitation wing staff Muster register. Later, inspected flow of the drainage water and gave suggestions to the field staff. They should remove waste material, which is obstructing the flow in the drains, he said.

Commissioner Dinkar Pundkar enquired the sanitation workers about the collection of garbage from door-to-door. Later, he directed the drinking water wing officials to make elaborate arrangements to supply water properly. He asked them to take the steps to overcome the water pipeline leakages.

VMC 12th division corporator P Siva Sai Prasad, Chief Medical Officer Dr P Ratnavali, Health Officer Dr Iqbal Hussain and others accompanied the

Commissioner.