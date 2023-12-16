  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu pay homage to Patel, Potti Sriramulu

Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu pay homage to Patel, Potti Sriramulu
x

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Potti Sriramulu at the Secretariat on Friday. Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and MP Nandigam Suresh

are also seen. 

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu paid homage to Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Potti Sriramulu on their death anniversary on Friday.

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu paid homage to Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Potti Sriramulu on their death anniversary on Friday.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the leaders’ portraits at the Secretariat accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh.

“Potti Sriramulu was a great man who fasted unto death for achieving statehood for Andhra Pradesh. He is the epitome of Telugu people’s self-respect,” said the CM in a post on ‘X’. He noted that Sriramulu ensured that a separate Telugu state was formed by sacrificing his life but remained immortal.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that Patel, a Bharat Ratna, played an instrumental role in the national integrity of our country with matchless patriotism.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X