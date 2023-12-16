Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu pay homage to Patel, Potti Sriramulu

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu paid homage to Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Potti Sriramulu on their death anniversary on Friday.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the leaders’ portraits at the Secretariat accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh.

“Potti Sriramulu was a great man who fasted unto death for achieving statehood for Andhra Pradesh. He is the epitome of Telugu people’s self-respect,” said the CM in a post on ‘X’. He noted that Sriramulu ensured that a separate Telugu state was formed by sacrificing his life but remained immortal.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that Patel, a Bharat Ratna, played an instrumental role in the national integrity of our country with matchless patriotism.