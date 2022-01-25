Vijayawada: Collector J Nivas inspects arrangements for Republic Day celebrations

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector J Nivas said the Republic Day celebrations should reflect national unity. On Monday, along with the officials he inspected 73rd Republic Day celebrations to be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium. He said Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan would hoist the national flag and six police contingent performances and 16 Tableaux are being set up during the celebrations to showcase the development activities and welfare schemes being implemented by the State government.

Nivas said the electricity department should ensure uninterrupted power supply and keep generators back up. Medical camp with emergency medicines, ambulance, masks, sanitisers, thermal scanners and other arrangements should be made for the Celebrations, he added.

He said permission for the Republic Day celebrations is restricted to limited number of guests due to spike in Covid positive cases and the celebrations would be held by following strict Covid guidelines.

The Collector instructed the VMC officials to ensure that seating arrangements be made following VVIPS and VIPs protocol. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice and other judges, the Ministers, the MLAs, the MLCs, senior IAS, IPS officers would attend. He asked the officials to ensure that all arrangements should be made perfectly.

Collector Nivas said car parking should be provided with route maps and traffic issues should be addressed to leave the IGMC stadium by the VVIPs and VIPs.

MLC Talasila Raghuram, Joint Collectors Dr K Madhavi Latha and K Mohan Kumar, Sub-Collector GSS Praveenchand and other department officials have accompanied the Collector.