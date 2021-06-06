Vijayawada: Complete construction of houses launched in TDP rule says Buddha Venkanna

Vijayawada: TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna on Saturday came down heavily on the YSRCP government alleging that the government failed to complete the unfinished housing works which was started in the TDP rule.

He said that the construction of several thousand houses was started in the TDP rule and they were in the last stage of completion. The government should complete the construction of houses and hand them over to the beneficiaries.

Speaking to the media at his office here, Venkanna flayed the government for its failure to properly implement the housing scheme. He said the YSRCP government failed to construct at least one house in its two years rule. He demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain to the people on his failure to complete the construction of houses.

Venkanna said the contractors were not coming forward to construct the colonies under the YSR Jagananna Colonies in the State. He said the government was only giving publicity on housing but there were no houses at the ground-level.

The MLC alleged that the YSRCP government was harassing the TDP leaders and the people for questioning its failures.

He demanded that the government complete the unfinished houses started under the TDP rule and distribute them to the eligible beneficiaries.