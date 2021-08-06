Vijayawada: Cops collect Rs 6.43 lakh penalty for curfew violations

Vijayawada: Police registered cases on the vehicle drivers and shop and restaurant owners for violation of curfew orders in Vijayawada city on Thursday. The police collected a penalty of Rs 6,43,000 for violation of curfew rules.

They imposed fine on the hotels, restaurants, traders and vehicle drivers for the violation of curfew rules.

The State government has clamped curfew from 10 pm to 6 am but many people are violating the curfew orders and running the shops, roaming on the roads. The police also collected a penalty of Rs 33,100 from people for not wearing the masks in the public places.

The police registered 305 challans in the city. Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu once again appealed to the people to co-operate with the Police department on implementation of section 144 in the city and contain the Covid cases.

He said the people, who are attending to the duty, going to the medical shops to purchase medicine, visiting the hospitals will have to show the evidence. He made it clear that the police would take action and impose penalty for the violation of curfew rules.

Srinivasulu said the vehicles will be seized for the violation of the curfew rules. The State government issued orders asking the people to close down shops by 9pm and return their homes.

According to officials, there are over 3,000 active cases are in Krishna district. People are seen recklessly gathering at public places like near the restaurants, hotels, shops, shopping malls, commercial areas like Beasant Road and one town K market.

District Collector J Nivas and the Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu recently conducted a meeting and warned the people to follow Covid protocol and wear the mask in the public places without fail.