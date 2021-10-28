Vijayawada Court dismisses custody petition of Pattabhi in indecent remarks case

The Vijayawada court has struck down the police custody petition filed of TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram. The Governorpeta police have filed a petition in the court seeking the custody of Pattabhi, who was recently released on bail in a case of indecent remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



The police said there is conspiracy behind the indecent remarks made by the TDP spokesperson. Meanwhile, Pattabhi's lawyer told the court that the arrest process was not proper and that the High Court had also mentioned the same and granted bail. After hearing the arguments of the two, the court dismissed the police petition.



It is known that Pattabhi's remarks sparked a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties, which led to the attack on the TDP office. Against this backdrop, TDP chief Chandrababu along with key leaders have lodged a complaint against the Jagan government with the President and explained the developments in the state and asked to take appropriate action.