Vijayawada: CP Kanthi Rana Tata receives 29 petitions from police personnel

Vijayawada: NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata organised ‘Police Welfare Day’ at his chamber on the premises of the Police Commissioner Office (CPO) here on Friday. By the directions of the State DGP, the police are organising Police Welfare Day on every Friday to solve various issues and duty-related problems of police personnel.

Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata received a total of 29 petitions from police personnel related to transfers and other service issues and directed the officials concerned to resolve these issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata asked the police personnel and staff to utilise these types of programmes. He said that they would take immediate action against the issues that were raised by the police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner also conducted ‘Dial Your Police Commissioner’ for resolving people’s grievances immediately. He interacted with the callers for one hour and instructed all the officials concerned to resolve the callers’ problems. He further informed that they made available 0866-2490613 numbers for the public for receiving complaints.