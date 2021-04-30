Vijayawada: Doctor arrested, 100 Remdesivir injections seized

Vijayawada: Chillakallu police of Krishna district on Thursday arrested a doctor and a staff from the hospital and seized 100 remidiver injections illegally transported from Hyderabad to a hospital in Yadlapadu mandal of Guntur district.

According to additional SP Vakul Jindal a doctor Bhavya working in a land mark hospital in Hyderabad had been taken into custody while transporting 100 injections in TSRTC bus. Chillakallu police on a tip off conducted checking near the Garikapadu check post and seized 100 Remidiver injections.

Dr Bhavya was transporting the injections to a private nursing home in Yadlapadu mandal of Guntur district. The police also arrested the doctor running Covid hospital in Yadlapadu mandal without obtaining permission from the government. The ASP said 100 injections costs between Rs.30,000 to Rs.40,000 and can be sold at Rs.40 lakh in the black market.

He warned the police would take stern action against the black marketers for selling the Remidiver injections at exorbitant prices. Nandigama DSP Nageswara Reddy and others present in the press met held in Nandigama on Thursday.

Additional SP Vakul Jindal with seized injections in DSP office, Nandigama on Thursday.