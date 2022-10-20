Vijayawada: Durga temple to use technology in Prasadam making

Vijayawada: Deputy CM and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that they will use special technology and mechanism on the lines of TTD in making Laddu Prasadam at Durga Temple. He also assured that every Prasadam at Durga temple will be supplied with more quality and taste to the devotees.

The Minister visited Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday on the occasion of his birthday and took the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Temple EO D Bramaramba welcomed the Minister and presented the Goddess' photo.

Later addressing the media, Minister Satyanarayana said that he prayed to the Goddess to give more power to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to face the evildoers.

Referring to the temple development, he clarified that they already got the plan prepared to develop the temple. They will make all necessary arrangements for the upcoming Bhavani Deeksha to ensure needful facilities to the devotees, he assured.

Later, Minister Satyanarayana met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli camp office. On this occasion, the CM conveyed birthday wishes to the Minister.