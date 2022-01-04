Vijayawada - Durgapuram Colony: Decent and peaceful

Vijayawada: Durgapuram Colony located between BRTS road and Samba Murthy road in 43rd division has emerged as one of the best colonies in the city with good infrastructure facilities like CC road, drinking water supply, municipal park with walking track and good road connectivity to different parts of the city.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has constructed CC roads in the colony during the last three decades and laid pipelines to supply drinking water to the city. Construction of BRTS road nearly 10 years ago had changed Durgapuram into a decent colony and road connectivity to different parts of the city increased.

The VMC also developed a park with walking track along Ryves canal bund, which is very useful for the residents to have a morning walk or jogging. In the evenings, the park is the best recreation centre for retired employees and senior citizens, who could spend two to three hours a day chatting with others.

Private educational institutions, particularly many corporate and non-corporate schools are located very near to Durgapuram colony. T Venkateswara Rao Municipal Corporation High School in Durgapuram colony has been imparting education to the local children for several decades.

The high school has strength of over 700 children and it has good road connectivity to other places, which enables children to come to the school on bicycle or by walk.

Commercial areas of the city like Besant Road, Governorpet and Gandhi Nagar are located near Durgapuram colony. Due to this reason and also because of its proximity to educational institutions and commercial areas of the city, demand for rented houses is very high in the colony. A few apartments also came up in the last 20 years in the colony.

The colony looks like a mini forest, thanks to the residents, who grew plants over the last

30 years.

A colony resident, T Satish, said prices of house sites in the colony have shot up since the bifurcation of the State and the price increased to even Rs 60,000 per square feet.

Over 30 years ago, slum dwellers were used to live adjacent to Ryves canal in Durgapuram. However, the VMC had sanctioned houses to these poor people under JNNURM scheme and shifted them to different

locations.

Later, the VMC has taken up beautification works and planted trees along Ryves canal bund. All the encroachments gradually disappeared due to the steps taken by the VMC and the colony looks perfect for a decent living.