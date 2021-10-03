Vijayawada: Engineering students spread greenery

Vijayawada: Saplings plantation programme was conducted by International School of Technology and Science (ISTS Engineering College for women) at Rajanagaram in East Godavari on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

College founder and chairman K Upender Reddy and vice-chairperson Anusha Reddy, college Dean Dr Y Venkat, AO Md Iqbal, NSS programme officer AVSS Prasad, NSS volunteers and students participated in the plantation drive. They planted around 60 saplings on the National Highway-16 and within the college premises.