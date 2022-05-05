Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct online training in food processing

Vijayawada: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a 10-day online certificate course on entrepreneurship development programme in food processing commencing from May 10 daily from 2 pm to 5 pm, according to a communiqué from FAPCCI.

Programme coordinator SK Sahabuddin said in a statement here on Wednesday that the food processing industry is a sunrise sector that is serving as a vital link between the agriculture and industrial segments of the economy. It is a potential source for driving the rural economy as it brings about the synergy between the consumer industry and agriculture.

This sector has a wide variety of opportunities for setting up manufacturing and service enterprises, especially MSME sector. The training programme is designed to give more in-depth knowledge to aspiring entrepreneurs who would like to enter the food processing sector.

The participants could gain insightful knowledge about how to proceed with their future business plans in the right direction and can have live interaction with the experts.

Experts from MSME division in banking sector, the chartered accountants, the practicing legal implementers, the marketing professionals and the government officials will share their valuable inputs and real-life experiences with the trainees.

The coordinator invited the aspiring entrepreneurs, academicians and students to attend the online training programme.

The programme would cover the methods of identifying the market, the methods of procurement of raw materials, project report preparation, financing loans from a bank, packaging and branding, legal aspects, FSSAI license & registration system, food processing technologies and services, export opportunities, schemes and policies and risk management.

Sahabuddin said that the FAPCCI would assess to give certification to the participants post-session. The interested candidates may contact for more details SK Sahabuddin on 80085759624/ Email: [email protected] or Srikanth on 9391422821 [email protected]