Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct web session on export business

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry is going to conduct web session from September 10 to 12 on export marketing-procedures and documentation.

In the wake of the country embarking on plan to start exports once the country emerges from the shadows of coronavirus, the web training for the entrepreneurs plays an important role, says programme executive Sk Sahabuddin of FAPCCI.

He said in a statement here on Saturday that as per the analysis of the commerce department, medical, textiles, electronics, toys, plastics, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and processed food items would be promoted.

The FAPCCI in a bid to encourage the new entrepreneurs into export business is conducting web-based sessions.

Eminent speakers and senior officials from the office of the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), banks, export credit guarantee corporation (ECGC), and customs would lead the session. The participants would learn various issues like why export business, how to do export business, how to form an export company, opportunities in exports, how to obtain licenses, what are delivery terms, payment terms, how to handle payment risk, how much money is required and others.

The interested may contact for further details Sk Sahabuddin on 8309306291.