Vijayawada: Focus on restoring normalcy says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the collectors, SPs and other senior officials of the cyclone-affected districts to focus on restoring normalcy.

During a review meeting on cyclone damage held at the camp office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister virtually asked them to extend support to the affected families with humanity and sympathy.

Lauding the district collectors and special officers for their good work in taking timely precautionary measures and helping the victims in affected areas, he asked them to be liberal in extending financial help to the victim families not minding the finances involved.

The extent of financial support should be the same as we expect as victims, he suggested, adding that the victims should feel that the collectors have come to their rescue in difficult times.

People whose houses are damaged should be paid Rs 10,000 each while the people being sheltered in relief camps should be treated well and given the compensation and ration without fail when they leave for home, he said, adding there should be no lacunae on this part.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to give priority to drain the water from inundated agricultural fields with all available human resources and protect the crops as per the SOPs issued by the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Asserting that the government would stand by the farmers at every step from protecting the crops to purchasing the wet paddy to paying compensation, he asked them to convey this message to the farming community clearly. Agricultural department should be ready to supply seeds on 80 per cent subsidy, he said.

Official machinery should also focus on restoring power supply and roads in affected areas while paying attention on sanitation to prevent spread of diseases, he said, adding that the government would also stand by the staff involved in relief and rescue measures.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the constable who died in line of duty during the cyclone and said it would support all employees from volunteers to village secretariat staff to higher level employees in difficult times. Home Minister T Vanitha, chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, special chief secretaries G Sai Prasad (revenue and disaster management), disaster management director Dr BR Ambedkar and other senior officials were present.