Vijayawada: Goddess’ bangles celebration tomorrow

Chandi homam being organised at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri on Monday
The celebration of Gajula Alankaram (Decoration with bangles) will be held at the temple atop Indrakeeladri on the eve of Karthika Sudda Vidiya on Wednesday

Vijayawada: The celebration of Gajula Alankaram (Decoration with bangles) will be held at the temple atop Indrakeeladri on the eve of Karthika Sudda Vidiya on Wednesday. On this occasion, the temple and its premises such as Upalyams will be decorated with colourful bangles including the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. The goddess will bless the devotees in this alankaram from 4 am.

In view of this, the Vedic committee and the temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements. The decoration is done for the welfare of the public.

Meanwhile, in view of the Diwali Amavasya on Monday, thousands of devotees visited the temple and offered special prayers to the goddess. Chandihomam, Kadgamalarchana and other sevas performed largely where a number of devotees participated in it.

