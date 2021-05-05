Vijayawada: Helpline at GGH to provide info on patients' condition

Vijayawada: The details and health condition of the Covid19 patients who are recuperating in the Government General Hospital would be provided to their relatives, said district Covid Nodal officer L Sivasankar.

Along with Hospital Superintendent Dr K Sivasankar, he reviewed the medical services, availability of medicines and other facilities to the patients at the Government General Hospital here on Tuesday.

The nodal officer appreciated the efforts of the doctors and personnel in providing necessary service to the patients. He expressed concern over the callousness of people in getting medical advice and services in time. He appealed to the people to adhere to the Covid-appropriate behaviour to protect themselves.

The nodal officer said that the administration has placed some personnel giving them responsibility of providing information regarding the patients to their relatives which would be available round the clock. The relatives of patients may call on landline number of the hospital at 0866-2953132 or Ch Jyothi (9640600726) from 9 am to 5 pm and Nirikshana Rao (7799112379) from 8 pm to 8 am to know the health condition of the patients.

Sivasankar said that similar arrangements would be made at Pinnamaneni Siddartha Medical College and Nimrah Medical College soon.