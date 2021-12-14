Vijayawada: Historian MyNaa Swamy gets national award

Vijayawada: Anantapuram district-based historian MyNaa Swamy has received National Award for his book Lepaakshi at a programme organised by Saimon Foundation in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

Former Joint Director of the CBI V V Laxminarayana was the chief guest. The organisers praised the efforts of MyNaa Swamy for his dedicated research on Vijayanagar dynasty with special reference to sculpture and culture. MyNaa Swamy thanked the organisers for presenting the award.

Lion Vijayakumar and Poet Bikki Krishna and others participated in the programme.