Vijayawada: HMs told to distribute JVK kits on June 12

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao has directed the school teachers to improve educational standards in government schools in proportion to the government spending towards the development of the education sector.

He visited the Zilla Parishad High School at Satyalapadu of Gampalagudem mandal in the district on Thursday. He inspected the works of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu second phase and enquired about the progress of the works.

Collector Dilli Rao instructed all the headmasters to distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) kits on the reopening of the schools on June 12. He said that as many as 750 schools have received JVK kits as against 951 schools in all 17 mandals and Vijayawada Urban mandals from the distribution points so far. He directed the officials concerned to send the JVK kits to the remaining 208 schools by June 9. He also instructed the headmasters to verify the JVK kits before distributing them and added that the State government had purchased these kits without compromising on quality. He said that the JVK kit bag comprises of books, a workbook, a belt, uniforms, notebooks, shoes, socks, and an Oxford dictionary. Teachers should verify these items perfectly, he said.

