Vijayawada: IB delegation visits Bloomingdale school

Vijayawada: The International Baccalaureate (IB) delegation on Wednesday visited Bloomingdale International School, Vijayawada, the only IB Continuum school in the State. The visit was part of IB’s regular review and accreditation process, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to offering world-class educational standards.

The delegation consisted of representatives from IB Dr Anton Béguin, Director of Educational Innovation, Hague and Matthew Costello, Chief BDO, Washington, accompanied by Mahesh Balakrishnan, Senior Development & Recognition Manager, South Asia.

In a press release on Wednesday, Bloomingdale International School authorities stated that the IB team was impressed with the school’s all-round infrastructure, effective implementation of IB from Nursery to Diploma and emphasis on holistic approach. Harsimran Kaur Kapany, the Head of School of Bloomingdale International School, stated that the school staff was thrilled to host the IB delegation.