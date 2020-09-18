Vijayawada: Inauguration of Kanakadurga flyover deferred indefinitely

Vijayawada: The inauguration of Kanakadurga flyover has been deferred indefinitely due to the indisposition of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Likewise, the foundation stone laying programme for various other development programmes like outer ring road for Vijayawada and second flyover at Benz Circle were also postponed.

It may be recalled that the flyover was scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday.

The fresh date would be announced later in due course, says T Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary of TR&B. Kesineni Nani who tweeted on Thursday that the flyover would be thrown open to public on Friday was conspicuous by his silence.

