Vijayawada: Indoor power sub-station to come up at Durga temple

Vijayawada: The Central Power Distribution Company Limited (CPDCL) will construct indoor sub-station at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple (Durga temple) at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Wednesday informed that the sub-station will improve the quality of power being supplied to the temple and nearby areas.

Later, the Minister along with the officials of the CPDCL released a poster on free power supply to the farmers. The officials visited the office of the Vellampalli in One Town and explained the objectives of the YSRCP government on free power to the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Vellampalli said free power is being given to 11 lakh farmers in the State under the YSR free power scheme.

CPDCL chairman P Janardhan Reddy, DE BV Sudhakar and other officials were present.