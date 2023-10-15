Vijayawada Indrakeeladri witnesses huge number of devotees amid begining of Navaratri

The Dussehra Sharannavaratri celebrations have commenced on Indrakeeladri from the early hours of Sunday morning. The celebrations will continue until the 23rd of this month. During these nine days, goddess Kanakadurga will be adorned in ten different forms.

On the first day, Sunday, the deity Sri Balathripura Sundari Devi will appear in the form of Ammavaru. The day begins with the Snapanabhishekam (ritualistic bathing) and decoration of the goddess at 3 o'clock in the morning. After special pujas, devotees are allowed to have darshan of the goddess. The number of devotees increased as it was a Sunday. Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazir is scheduled to visit the shrine and take darshan.

During Sharnnavaratri, the presiding deity will appear as Sri Gayatri Devi on October 16th, Annapurna Devi on October 17th, Shri Mahalakshmi Devi on October 18th, Sri Mahachandi Devi on October 19th, Goddess Saraswati on October 20th (Moolanakshatra day), Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi on October 21st, Sri Durga Devi on October 22nd On October 23rd, Vijayadashami, the deity will appear in two adornments. In the morning, the deity will be seen as Sri Mahishasuramardhani Devi, and in the afternoon as Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi. In the evening, Sri Durgamalleswara Swami Varla Theppotsavam will take place.