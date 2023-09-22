Vijayawada: Insurance coverage increased for APSRTC employees

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has increased the insurance coverage for its employees. The APSRTC signed an MoU with the State Bank of India in this regard.

Consequently, the insurance coverage will be increased to the employees in case of death, permanent disability and other mishaps. The RTC officials signed the MoU with SBI officials on Thursday in the presence of transport minister Pinipe Viswaroop. The APSRTC in a press release announced that the personal accident insurance amount increased from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 85 lakh, personal accident insurance amount increased from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 85 lakh, permanent partial disability from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 65 lakh, additional coverage on RuPay Card for accidental deaths will remain at Rs 10 lakh.

Cost of plastic surgery in cases of burn injuries increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and transportation cost of imported medicine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Death in coma after an accident increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

New Rupay card insurance offer will be Rs 10 lakh, Life insurance (Natural death) will continue at Rs 5 lakh without any changes. SBI Family Rishte coverage for 4 family members Rs 20 lakh, Natural death insurance coverage will remain Rs 5 lakh and age limit for insurance coverage increased from 58 years to 62 years. The APSRTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao welcomed the MoU and felt it will be beneficial to the employees. He stated that the MoU will be in force for three years till September 2026.