Vijayawada: Investment Bazaar for energy efficiency held

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) organised ‘Investment Bazaar for Energy Efficiency’ here on Friday to accelerate and facilitate financing of energy efficiency projects and technologies in industrial sector of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, APGenco managing director and APTransco joint managing director K V N Chakradhar Babu, who was the chief guest, said that Energy Efficiency Financing Platform (EEFP) helps to upscale energy efficiency financing in the state by providing a platform where financial institutions (FIs) can interact with industries for financing and implementation of energy efficiency projects, technologies and appliances.

Chakradhar Babu said that the energy efficiency financing projects will help to increase energy efficiency investments in the state. The state government is considering energy efficiency as a great tool to boost energy security and most cost-effective solution to meet the growing energy demand in future.

Emphasising the significance of energy conservation and energy efficiency, the APGenco MD said that fossil fuels’ consumption is increasing day by day and the natural resources may get depleted within 100 years. “In view of the alarming situation, it’s every one responsibility to act swiftly and adopt energy efficiency in our daily lives. Consumers are advised to judiciously use the Air conditioners and Refrigerators and suggested to maintain the AC temperature in 24 to 27 degrees” he said.

During the programme, conveying the message of special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand, the CEO of APSECM B A V P Kumara Reddy said that the state government is committed for 24x7 quality and reliable power supply for which the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy have been regularly monitoring the power supply, cost effective power and best practices.