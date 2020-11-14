Vijayawada: JAC leaders request for pending salaries

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati leaders on Friday met Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and other officials of the finance department and requested to release the first instalment of the pending 50 percent salaries from April and May, which were stalled due to the lockdown. JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary general YV Rao and other leaders met the Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and reminded that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured to release 50 percent pending salaries in five instalments beginning from November. They said that the first instalment was not released in November.

Later, the JAC leaders met finance secretary KVV Satyanarayana and requested the senior officer to release the orders on releasing three pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears to the pensioners and reminded about the releasing of the first instalment of the pending 50 percent salaries related to the months of April and May.

In a press release, Bopparaju said that the finance secretary has informed that the first instalment of the 50 percent pending salaries would be released on December 1 and if there is a possibility it can be released before December 1.

Bopparaju said that the JAC leaders requested the finance secretary to pay the two instalments of the pending salaries in December 2020. He said the JAC leaders thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for holding discussions with the senior officials to discuss the two important subjects scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme and regularisation of contract employees working in various government departments in the State.