Vijayawada: JC Madhavi Latha inspects food quality in theatres

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha inspecting food items at a cinema theatre in Vijayawada on Wednesday
Krishna district Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha inspected three cinema theatres in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Krishna district Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha inspected three cinema theatres in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Following the orders issued by the State government, she visited Jayaram, G3 and Sailaja theatres during the inspection. She also spoke to the audience and enquired about the online ticketing system and the price. She inspected food stalls, canteen and checked out the quality of food, packing and expiry date etc in the theatres.

Later, briefing the media, Madhavi Latha said stringent action would be taken against the managements of cinema halls if they sell tickets at high price and poor quality food in canteen.

She told the managements to display price chart at the canteen and keep the canteen premises clean.

