Vijayawada: Khadar Basha elected Wakf Board chairman

Vijayawada: Khadar Basha has been elected as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Walk Board. The board members elected him as the chairman in the presence of Kurnool MLA and Wakf Board member Hafeez Khan at Imdad Ghar in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khadar Basha said he would try to protect Wakf properties in the State. He also assured that he would implement reforms in the Board and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and advisor to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Walk Board members and Muslim JAC chairman Sk Muneer Ahmed and others attended the meeting. New Chairman visited Hajarat Syed Galib Shaheed Baba Darga located near Prakasam barrage and offered prayers. The Darga committee members felicitated Khadar Basha on the occasion.