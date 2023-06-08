Vijayawada: Kin of fire accident victims get financial assistance

VIJAYAWADA: Family members of five workers who died in fire accident in Maldives received the financial assistance from the State government under the CM Relief fund.

Four persons from West Godavari and one from Chittoor district died in a mishap in Maldives. The State government announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the victims. Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath handed over the cheques to the kin of the deceased workers at AP Secretariat on Wednesday. In all, nine Indians died in the tragic fire accident that took place in Male, Maldives sometime back and five of them belonged to AP.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society, an entity of the government, on receiving the information regarding the tragic incident, immediately approached and requested the High Commission of India in Maldives for completion of local formalities and expediting the process of transportation of the mortal remains to India.

With APNRT Society’s relentless communication and coordination with the High Commission, mortal remains of all five AP residents were repatriated to Bengaluru airport within four days of the incident. APNRTS offered moral support to the family members of the deceased and also arranged free ambulance service for transportation of mortal remains from Bengaluru airport to homes of the deceased.

APNRTS staff and Minister’s office staff participated in the cheque disbursement programme. Family members of the deceased expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister Gudivada Amarnath and APNRTS officials for the financial assistance.