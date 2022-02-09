Vijayawada: MLA lays foundation for road works in Central constituency

Vijayawada: Central constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu on Tuesday laid foundation for development works worth Rs 1.83 crore in 60, 61 and 62 divisions. The MLA along with City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and Deputy Mayors B Durga and A Sailaja visited the divisions and participated in various programmes.

Vishnu laid foundation for works at Kandrika junction worth Rs 19.77 lakh, BT road from APCRDA Bridge to Ramavarappadu Ring Road Junction at a cost of Rs 28.77 lakh, new road works at Vambay Colony at a cost of Rs 69 lakh, road works at G block at a cost of Rs 18 lakh and BT road works at Vambay Colony School Center worth Rs 47.42 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving highest priority to roads in the state. He said special measures were taken by the government to repair the roads across the State. He said road repairing works are underway in Central constituency.

The MLA alleged the previous TDP government neglected roads across the State. TDP was indulging in false propaganda on the One Time Settlements (OTS) scheme, he alleged.

City Mayor Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga, A Sailaja Reddy and others also spoke on the occasion.