Vijayawada: MLA Vasanta scrambles to disown his dad's remarks

Vijayawada: As former minister Vasanta Nageswara Rao' comments on lack of representation to Kamma community in state Cabinet created ripples in the state as well as ruling party, his son and Mylavaram YSRCP MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad is learnt to have met party state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday to make it clear that he will continue to be in YSRCP and he has nothing to do with the remarks of his father.

Earlier, speaking to media persons, Krishna Prasad said Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave him a chance to contest and become MLA from Mylavaram constituency and he will continue his support to him. He condemned the comments and speculation in social media about his future course of action. The MLA said that if Jagan Mohan Reddy asks him to contest again from Mylavaram, he will do so or else work for the party in the coming elections. He said that CM gave him an opportunity to sit in the Assembly as one among 175 MLAs.

The MLA appealed to YSRCP party leaders and cadres not to misunderstand the remarks of his father and he is in no way connected to his remarks. He said that he was working for the development of Mylavaram constituency with the cooperation of local people.

It may be noted that the former minister Vasanta Nageswara Rao earlier opposed changing of NTR health university name as YSR University of Health Sciences and government's move to shift capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

MLA Krishna Prasad said that as per the promise made by Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra, he named Vijayawada as NTR district.

However, it is said that minister for housing Jogi Ramesh is planning to contest from Mylavaram in the coming elections and making moves in that directions by frequently interfering in constituency affairs. The Mylavaram MLA is said to have discussed this issue also with party general secretary Ramakrishna Reddy during his meeting.