Live
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
Just In
Vijayawada: MLC, UTF leader Shaik Sabji dies in road mishap
His car collides with another car coming in opposite direction while he was on his way to Bhimavaram from Eluru to express his support to agitating Anganwadi workers
Vijayawada : Member of Legislative Council member Shaik Sabji died in a road accident in West Godavari district on Friday. The car, in which the MLC was travelling, collided with another car coming from the opposite direction near Cherukuvada village in Undi mandal.
The MLC, as well as his driver, personal assistant, and gunmen were injured in the collision. Sabji, 57, was shifted to a hospital in Bhimavaram where he was declared brought dead.
The accident occurred when the legislator was on his way to Bhimavaram from Eluru to participate in a protest by Anganwadi workers.
Sabji, who was the president of the United Teachers Federation (UTF), was elected to the Legislative Council from the East Godavari-Kakinada-Konaseema-West Godavari-Eluru Teachers constituency in March 2021.
Hailing from Eluru, he was working as a school assistant in a government school before taking voluntary retirement five years ago. He had led a padayatra from Eluru to Vijayawada in 2019 to demand scrapping of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the death of Sabji. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.
The state Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, also condoled the death of the MLC and observed a minute’s silence.
Former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed grief over the MLC’s death. He said the MLC spent even the last moments of his life to serve the people.