Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to plant 15,000 saplings on Canal bunds: Civic chief Prasanna Venkatesh

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will plant 15,000 saplings to enhance beauty of the canals bunds, said Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh on Friday.

The Commissioner said the VMC will plant 5,000 saplings in the first phase as part of the drive to grow 15,000 plants on canal bunds. He said the VMC will develop the canal bunds and increase greenery, construct walking tracks and arrange toys for the recreation of children. The city has three beautiful canals--the Bandar canal, Eluru canal and Ryves canal. He stressed upon the need for the beautification and growing of plants on the canal bunds. VMC horticulture assistant director Jyothy and other staff attended the event.