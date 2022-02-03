Vijayawada: Name new districts after prominent women

Vijayawada: Navyandhra Rachaitrula Sangham (Narasam) took strong exception to the move of the State government leaving out the names of prominent women while naming the new districts.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Narasam honorary president Tella Aruna said that though the State government announced formation of 13 new districts and even the names, not a single district was named after any prominent women from the State, who participated in freedom struggle or made their own mark in various fields.

She recalled that all the political parties time and again claim that 33 per cent reservations for women in the legislature bodies but never implemented. Aruna demanded that at least five districts should be named after prominent women.

Association's honorary president GV Poornachand opined that it was a reasonable demand as women have been achieving greater heights in all fields of late. He appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold talks with women's associations and name some districts after the prominent women.

Narasam assistant secretary Samineni Sailaja made it clear that it was not a political demand but for the self-respect of women. She appealed to all political parties and people's organisations to express solidarity to the demand.

Narasam executive member Vaishnavisri said that there should not be any discrimination against women. There are a number of great women in the Telugu State and they should be honoured by naming of some districts.

Narasaram Prakasam district honorary president V Jhansi Durga, honorary adviser Maa Murthy, treasurer Beeram Aruna and others also participated.