Vijayawada: National handloom expo draws huge crowds

Vijayawada: A wide variety of handloom materials has been attracting the denizens of the capital city at the National Handloom Exhibition since its opening last week at the A+ Convention here. Handloom artistes from 19 States are presenting several varieties of dress material.

Handloom Textiles Department Director Chadalavada Nagarani said that about 90 Apex handloom societies and primary cooperative societies from 19 States across the country have brought the latest designs suitable to the tastes of the young generation. Special rebate is being provided on the dress material and sarees of APCO, she added.

The expo consists of sarees from Dharmavaram, Uppada, Venkatagiri, dress material from Chirala and Mangalagiri, silk shirt material and cotton from Ponduru in Andhra Pradesh, and from Telangana, silk sarees from Pochampalli, Gadwal and Narayanapet, tie and dye bedsheets from Koyyalagudem, Dhurries from Warangal, bedsheets and towels from Karimnagar and Huzurnagar.

Likewise, sarees and other materials from Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Mysore, Kerala, Sambalpur Ikkat sarees, Bombay silk and cotton sarees, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow chikan works, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Bhagalur silk and cotton shirting, Rajastani, Jammu Kashmir carpets and shawls, Kashmiri jackets and scores of others are available in the exhibition.