Vijayawada: New trend in school education through STEM, digital system

Vijayawada (NTR district): Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said 'Save the Children' organisation under the auspices of School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, is effectively working to provide quality education through STEM (Science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and digital system to set a new trend in school education.

He participated in a special meeting held with 'Save the Children', HDFC Bank, Sun Foundation and Sun TV Network at the State office of Samagra Shiksha here on Wednesday. Suresh Kumar said that it is commendable to create a special project to provide experiential education to children and set up STEM and Smart laboratories in 81 model schools and 117 Zilla Parishad High Schools in the State. He urged the teachers and students to use them properly.

The Commissioner said that this innovative programme undertaken by 'Save the Children' is very useful for children as they can progress in the fields of science, maths, engineering and technology. He congratulated 'Save the Children', which designed and implemented this programme and HDFC, Sun Network and Sun Foundation for providing financial support. A brochure of 'Save the Children' was unveiled on the occasion. Samagra Shiksha SAPD B Srinivasa Rao, KGBV Secretary D Madhusudana Rao, Secretary of Model School KV Krishna Reddy, Director of textbook press K Ravindranath Reddy and others attended the programme.