Vijayawada: Noted social worker Nau Gora no more

Vijayawada: Noted social worker and secretary of Arthik Samata Mandali Nau Gora breathed her last in the early hours of Saturday.She was 72 and is survived by a son and a daughter.

The ninth child of noted atheist leaders Gora and Saraswati Gora, Nau Gora along with her husband the late Veeraiah extended services to the tidal wave affected people of Divi Seema in 1978 through their organisation Arthik Samata Mandali. Since then both had undertaken a number of social service activities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana bringing light to so many families.

As part of the environment-friendly programmes, the Arthik Samata Mandali adopted Regullanka village in Avanigadda mandal where they constructed environment-friendly toilets,

After the sudden demise of Veeraiah in 2008, a post graduate in social sciences, Nau Gora continued the services to the people with the cooperation of international organisations like Save the Children Fund, Plan International, Oxfam and others.