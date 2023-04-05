Vijayawada: NSUI launches postcard movement

Vijayawada (NTR district): The activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI), under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launched postcard movement in protest against the exploitation of the corporate houses of Ambani and Adani. They posted a huge number of cards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark their protest.

NSUI State president Nagamadhu Yadav led the students, who posted their cards at Gulabi Thota near Alluri Sitarama Raju statue here on Tuesday.

PCC president Gidugu Rudraraju, AICC member and in-charge of AP affairs CD Meyyappan were the chief guests. PCC working president Sunkara Padmasri, AICC secretary JD Seelam, city Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Guntur district Congress president Lingamsetti Eswara Rao, AICC members Meda Suresh, V Gurunadham, Madan Mohan Reddy, Khaza Mohinuddin, Vemula Srinivas, Amruta Tej, Veeresh, Srikanth, Mahesh, Vijay Janardhan, Jandhyala Sastri, Khurshid, Bhagyalakshmi and others participated in the programme.