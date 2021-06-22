Vijayawada: Oxygen plant coming up at Gudivada Area Hospital

Vijayawada: In order to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to 300 patients, an oxygen plant will be set up within a week at the Area Hospital in Gudivada, informed Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on Monday.

He said the oxygen plant material already reached Mumbai from abroad and will reach Gudivada very soon. ADANA group has donated two oxygen plants to Andhra Pradesh (Gudivada and Nellore).

A platform and shed will be built at a cost of Rs20 lakh soon to install the oxygen plant in the Area Hospital. Andhra Pradesh will be self-reliant in oxygen supplies very soon with the initiative taken by the government and plants donated by donors, the Minister said.

Referring to development works of the hospital, Nani said Mega Engineers had started the construction of new building at a cost of Rs10.30 crore in the hospital.

The government is taking measures to face the third wave of Covid and the State will get another 12,187 oxygen concentrators by July 15, he added.