Vijayawada: Parties support sought for error-free voter list

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao appealed to all political parties to extend their support for preparing a comprehensive and error free voter’s list and informed that final electoral data would be published on January 5, 2024.

He conducted a meeting with all the political party leaders to discuss the Special Summary Revision of Electoral rolls-2024 at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that they had successfully completed the door-to-door verification of voters list in the district and added that they had succeeded in finishing the verification in one month by coordinating with BLO and BLAs.

He said that around 16.67 lakh voters were registered in the district in the jurisdiction of 7 constituencies. Of which, 15,89,244 voter details verification had been completed during the door-to-door verification.

He said that they are registering the details on the Election Commission’s Website. He ordered the officials concerned to resolve all the 45,509 applications within stipulated time. He further said that they were giving information regarding special summary revision to the political party leaders at every moment.

DRO K Mohan Kumar, YSRCP representative Y Anjaneya Reddy, TDP representative L Siva Ram Prasad, P Yesudas from Congress, B Rameswara Babu from CPI and PV Srihari from BJP attended the meeting.