Vijayawada: Police to issue permission for Vinayaka pandals from today

Vijayawada : Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni said police permission is required for installation of Vinayaka Chavithi pandals in the city. Speaking to the media at the police command control room in Labbipet on Wednesday, he said the city police have arranged a single window system, where people can obtain permissions from various departments at a time.

He said a special counter has been arranged at the Unified Police Service Centre (UPSC) at the Command control room in front of the IGMC stadium to take the permission. The DCP said applicants can take permission from municipal, panchayat, fire and electricity departments on submission of application for installation of pandals.

He said the applications will be collected from September 14 onwards and people can visit from 10 am to 5 pm to get permission. He said the organizers of Vinayaka idols pandals can visit the Unified Police Service Centre and obtain the permission. He said the commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata issued the orders in this regard.

Vinayaka Chaviti will be celebrated on September 18 and a large number of idols will be immersed in Krishna river and other places. Sale of idols has already started in the city and different types of idols have been made of Plaster of Paris in different sizes. The VMC has urged the people to use clay idols and some NGOs are also suggesting the people to use clay idols to celebrate the festival.