Vijayawada: Private schools want free hand in fixing fee

Vijayawada: The private schools are up in arms against the fee structure set by the government and call it unrealistic in the present situation.

The members of the Federation of Unaided School Managements Associations of AP said that government order is deeply hurting the finances of the schools which are running in deep financial crisis.

Addressing the media here on Friday, president of Andhra Pradesh Private Unaided School Managements Association MV Ramachandra Reddy and chairman of Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Association KSN Murthy said that the GO 53 which stipulated the fee structure to be charged by the schools is unrealistic and would result in financial crisis to the small schools. They demanded the government to leave the fee structure to the managements as it should be designed as per the facilities and infrastructure that the budget schools provide. Moreover, the fixation of fee structure is against the Right to Education Act.

The fixation of transport charges is yet another illogical one. Fixing the bus fee for a block of three years is far beyond reasons.

They recalled that lives of nearly ten lakh private teachers are at risk, if the hasty decisions are implemented.

Welcoming the educational reforms launched by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the school management leaders said that the reforms should not become a bane to the existing schools.

They appealed to the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission to categorise the private budget schools by separating them from corporate schools to frame separate rules and regulations for them.

School Management Associations' leaders K Sreekanth, Mekala Raveendra Babu, DD Srinivasulu, G Srinivasa Rao, Malladi Raju and others were present.