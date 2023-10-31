Vijayawada: Railway staff take integrity pledge

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30 to November 5 with the theme ‘Say No to Corruption - Commit to the Nation’.



As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) D Srinivasa Rao administered an integrity pledge to officials and staff on Monday at the Divisional Office. Officers and staff took the resolve to eradicate corruption in all forms and follow probity and rule of law in all walks of life and act in public interest.

The ADRM appealed to the staff to strive for corruption-free India and ensure transparency in the working system with integrity. He stated that as part of Vigilance Awareness Week, Vijayawada Division shall hold Unity Run to commemorate the birth anniversary of ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in addition to seminars and several other awareness programmes.

In similar lines, the integrity pledge was administered to staff at all the major stations of Vijayawada Division. M Srikanth, ADRM (Operations), branch officers, inspectors and staff took part in the integrity pledge event.