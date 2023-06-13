Live
Vijayawada: Resolve Spandana petitions in time, officials told
Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao ordered the officials concerned to take necessary action to redress the Spandana petitions and asked them to resolve the petitions immediately by thoroughly examining them.
He received petitions from the public at the Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao directed the officials to give a permanent solution to the petitioner’s problems. They were also told to pay special attention towards all the offline and online registered petitions such as 1902 call centre, Spandana mobile app and web application.
On the other hand, during Spandana programme, 118 petitions have been registered, out of which 44 applications were related to revenue, 19 were police, eight were MAUD, six applications for agriculture and rest of land survey, education, DRDA and BC welfare.
Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, DRO K Mohan Rao, DRDA PD K Srinivas, IDCS PD G Umadevi, DHMO Sunitha, Housing PD Rajini Kumar and others participated in the Spandana.