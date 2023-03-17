Vijayawada: Robotic surgery helps woman to walk again

Vijayawada: Orthopedic robotic surgery service is now available in the Trust Hospital here. Dr U Bhargav Ram, a well-trained orthopedic robotic surgeon, provides robotic surgery services at the Trust Hospital. Trust Hospital chairman Dr U Venkata Ramana congratulated the medical experts who took charge of the state-of-the-art robotic medical department of their hospital.

Recently, a woman underwent two knee replacements through robotic surgery under the guidance of noted surgeon Dr Bhargav Ram. A 56-year-old woman who was unable to walk with both legs bent and with severe leg pain was successfully treated with knee replacement.

Addressing the media, Trust Hospital chairman Dr Venkata Ramana said that he was happy to bring state-of-the-art robotic surgery services to the people of the region.

He said that the successful completion of two knee replacements with state-of-the-art robotic surgery for a patient who was completely struggling to walk was a milestone.

Dr Bhargav Ram not only managed this treatment, which is considered to be the most difficult in the traditional method, but also made the patient recover quickly and walk naturally after the surgery, said Dr. Venkata Ramana

Dr Bhargav Ram said that this surgery would have been very complicated in a normal procedure.

He said that robotic surgery can be done with high precision and the pain is less for the patient as the bone is cut only to the required extent. He said that after the surgery, the patient will recover quickly and lead a normal life.

Dr Bhargav Ram informed that he was trained in robotic therapy in the USA and Germany. Besides robotic surgery services, many modern treatments are available at the Trust hospital.

Orthopaedic surgeons Dr Ch Srinivas, Nishanth and others were present.