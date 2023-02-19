Vijayawada: SBI conducts 'Mega Rathri Shivir'

Vijayawada (NTR district): State Bank of India has organised a 'Mega Rathri Shivir' at Pedapativarigudem, near Gopavaram village, to interact with and extend the Bank's helping hand to farmers. the SBI wish to extend doorstep services to farmers at villages by sanctioning crop loans, poultry, oil palm, investment credit loans and animal husbandry (dairy) loans.

SBI Amaravati Circle Chief General Manager Naveen Chandra Jha had inaugurated the programme and assured the farmers that all their branches will extend their cooperation and arrange the finance timely for cultivation.

On this festive Rathri Shivir day, the CGM handed over sanction letters to oil palms farmers around Rs 5 crores.

He also assured the self-help groups of sanctioning and disbursing loans on time and will give enhanced limits to those who are regularly paying the existing loan instalments.

The CGM handed over Rs 40 crores sanction letters to the self-help group members. The dairy loan sanctions letters around Rs One crore handed over to dairy loan borrowers.

The meeting attended around 200 farmers and K Rangarajan, DGM, AO, Vijayawada; Nandigam Nani Babu; Bujji Shri Chebathina Srinivas Rao, Agricultural Officer, Musunoor mandal; Hema, horticulture officer, Nuzividu; MK Reddy, Deputy General Manager, Plantation Department, Patanjali, Eluru; and P Radhika, Regional Manager.