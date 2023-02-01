Vijayawada: SCRWWO provides social service internship to students

Vijayawada(NTR District): College students would undergo interactive sessions with differently abled students for four to six weeks and train and aid them in various fields at Asha Kiran Centre, run by South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) here, according to a communiqué from SCRWWO.

Asha Kiran Centre is home for around 20 specially challenged students in different age groups affected with autism, Down's syndrome and various other developmental disorders.

The statement said that the SCRWWO has come up with a noble initiative of offering internship courses in social service for interested college students.

SCRWWO president Dr Jaya Mohan and its executive members organised an orientation programme in this regard on Tuesday at Asha Kiran Centre here.

The internship course includes interactive sessions for 4 to 6 weeks with differently abled students belonging to different age groups at Asha Kiran Centre.

The students, who are taking part in the course, would give training to the differently abled students in various fields like storytelling, writing, reading, dancing, drawing, painting, handicraft and other life skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jaya Mohan said the main objective of this paid internship programme is to sensitise the students and make them efficient leaders in social service and management in future. She said the programme is a wonderful opportunity to support and interact with the specially challenged students struggling to express and share their thoughts, and also to help them physically in day-to-day activities. "Through this programme, interns will develop patience and empathy towards social causes, work for greater good and gain experience in humanitarian service sector," she added.

Certificates would be presented to the students on successful completion of the internship.

After the inauguration of the orientation programme, Dr Jaya Mohan and executive members

of SCRWWO hosted lunch for

all the students and faculty at

Asha Kiran Centre.