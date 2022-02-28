Vijayawada: SKPVV School wrestlers win laurels, medals

Vijayawada: Wrestlers D Somasekhar and S Ashok of SKPVV Hindu high School and B Navya of Jakkampudi School bagged the best wrestlers awards in the boys and girls segments at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Krishna district league wrestling championship held at St Mary's playfield at Telaprolu village of Unguturu mandal in Krishna district on Sunday.

Wrestlers of SKPVV Hindu High School and ZP High School at Peda Avutapalli exhibited their talent and won many gold medals.

Large number of wrestlers attended the tournament from various parts of the Krishna district. All the gold medal winners were selected to the Krishna district team which will participate in the upcoming SAAP State-level tournament.

For the first time, the SAAP is conducting various league tournaments to encourage budding players. With these tournaments, various outstanding sportsmen are participating in the state and the national tournaments.

SAAP Krishna district wrestling tournament was inaugurated by district chief coach B Srinivasa Rao along with local political leaders. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students should choose at least one sport event along with their studies.

Sports certificates would be useful in job recruitment and higher studies, he added.

Later, guests distributed gold, silver and bronze medals to the winners. SAAP Wrestling coach K Manohar, Unguturu MPP Vijaya Lakshmi, Telaprolu sarpanch Lam Deborah and others participated.

Results – Girls Freestyle

(Gold Medal):

B Navya (Jakkampudi), G Mounika (SKPVV Hindu hindu high school), M Durga (Nidamanuru), S Rupa Lakshmi (SKPVV hindu high school), P Mounika (SKPVV hindu high school), L Gowthami (Peda Avutapalli), V Vijaya Lakshi (Peda Avutapalli), S Maha Lkshmi (SKPVV hindu high school), L Manasa, T.L. Manasa (Avutapalli)

Boys Freestyle (Gold Medal):

D Somasekhar, B Venkata Ramana, B Shyam, K Sunni, Sagar, M Lakshminarayana, S Srinivasa Rao, T Nanda Krishna, G Chandu, Shaik Taahir (SKPVV Hindu high school)

Greco Roman:

G Sivendra, NJ Vijay Kumar, S Ashok Kumar, Shaik Abdul Salam, R Giridhar, M Bangaru Reddy, T Vamsi (SKPVV hindu high school), G Avinash, N Sai (Peda Avutapalli).

Wrestlers participating in the competitions at Telaprolu village in Krishna district on Sunday.